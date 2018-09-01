South Cameron Head Coach Gets Surprise Homecoming

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) - It was a moment Rodger Lee will never forget.

Lee, Head Coach of South Cameron, was preparing for his first game of the season, Delcambre.

Meanwhile, his wife Christine was preparing for the ultimate homecoming surprise.

Christine has spent the last 30 days deployed in Afghanistan and was able to come home early.

"I'm nervous because I've been having to lie for a couple of days," she said.

She started by sining the National Anthem from the press box, followed by the big reveal.

"He's just my rock and I always think that I'm not good enough for him so for him to receive me like that."

With open arms, a few tears, a kiss and an exchange of "I love you," Christine found her way to the bleachers to cheer on her husband and the Tarpons.

South Cameron put up a fight but Delcambre ended up taking this one home with a final score of 49-25.