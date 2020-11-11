Showdown at the Cro: STM vs. Carencro battle in a 5-4A matchup

There are a couple of big district championships on the line this week.

The big one that turns our heads: undefeated St. Thomas More and undefeated Carencro.

Both teams are well-coached and have quality players, and both teams expect a Friday night full of quality football.

“It’s important because it’s the next game, bottom line,” Carencro head coach Tony Courville says. “It’s the next game on our schedule. Although yes. Are there bigger implications? Yes. Our kids are ready for it. We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point.”

“It’s going to be a great high school football game,” St. Thomas More head coach Jim Hightower says. “Carencro is an excellent team, a very senior-laden team. They’ve got a veteran offensive line. They do a great job with the veer offense. Their coaches know what they’re doing. They’re just a super football team right now. We know we got our hands full with them.”