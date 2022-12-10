LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Friday afternoon at Caesars Superdome featured what may have been one of the most electric prep football games of 2022.

St. Thomas More (STM) and Lafayette Christian Academy (LCA) battled for all four quarters, combining for a total of 100 points on the day. In the end, it was the Cougars who held up the prestigious gold trophy, defeating LCA 52-48 to take home the District II Select State Championship.

Cougars QB Sam Altmann took home player of the game honors after going 22-of-39 for 422 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Knights QB Ju’Juan Johnson had 585 total yards and 5 touchdowns in a valiant effort by LCA.