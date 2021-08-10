Rayne High Football experience in the trenches

Prep Football returns later this month with 1st and Ten, Acadiana’s longest running high school football highlight show. All across Acadiana high school football practices resume as the start of school is underway in many areas.

At Rayne High, the excitement level is high for the Wolves as they will compete in a talented district 4-4A. RHS has experience in the trenches, both the defensive and offensive lines feature some of their most talented players. That includes two, three year starters on the O-Line: Josiah Eaglin and Trevon Williams.

Their job is to make sure the talented Rayne offense can function at a high level. Wolves Head Coach Kaine Guidry says at the quarterback spot sophomore Dylan Judice won the off-season competition and will be the starter heading into the scrimmages.

Coach Guidry says, “We got a young quarterback who is pretty talented, in Dylan Judice, but he’s gotten the nod so far this camp. So, we look to move forward with him this fall camp and moving into the scrimmages.”

All in all, Coach Guidry believes this team has a quality makeup, that could spell success for the Wolves in 2021…