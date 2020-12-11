PREVIEW: Week 3 of prep playoffs

Week three of the postseason for high school football will get underway on Friday.

It’s the quarterfinals for the non-select playoffs, and the select playoffs have reached the semi-finals.

There are 11 Acadiana-area teams are still playing at this point in the playoffs.

In Class 3A there are three teams still playing, the most of any classification. Jennings is the No. 1 seed.

The Bulldogs, along with Acadiana and Carencro all host games this Friday.

No. 2 seeds STM and Vermilion Catholic are hosting Friday as well.

As far as LCA, everyone wants to know if top safety in the country Sage Ryan will play as they travel to No. 1 seed Newman and quarterback Arch Manning.

Ryan has a strained hamstring and is day-to-day, according to head coach Jacarde Carter.