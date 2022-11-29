The Westgate Tigers, the defending 4A State Champions, play in the Division One Non-Select semi-finals on Friday.

Their opponent: Destrehan.

In this bracket, Westgate is the lone representative from the Acadiana Area. In all, just seven teams remain in the playoffs.

Tigers’s Head Coach Ryan Antoine says this team has gotten better as the season has gone on, and that’s brought them closer together.

He says, “Guys are playing hard and playing for each other and you want to be getting better every single week. Around this time of the year, I think that it is a good thing, and as long as your doing that, you got a shot!”

The winner of the Westgate-Destrehan semi-final will play the winner of the Ruston and Zachary, for the championship.

