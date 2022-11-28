High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans.

In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin

In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of an mid-season matchup between LCA and Teurlings. Also STM hosts ED White, in the other semi-final matchup.

In Division 3 Select, The Notre Dame Pios face off with St. Charles Catholic. The Comets have eliminated Notre Dame in the semis the past two seasons.

In Division 4 Select, #1 seed Vermilion Catholic hopes to get back to the state championship, so they can win their 3rd in school history. The Eagles host St. Martin’s Episcopal on Friday night.

In Division 1 Non-Select, the defending 4A State Champs, Westgate travel to Destrehan. On the line a 2nd consecutive trip to the title game.