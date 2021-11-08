Prep football playoff brackets released

LAFAYETTE, La – On Monday, the 2021 high school football playoff brackets were released by the LHSAA.

The LHSAA Prep Classic is on December 10-11 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The LHSAA Select Football Championships for Division I and Division III will be played at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University on December 4th.

Division II and Division IV will play their title games at Cajun Field in Lafayette on December 11.

Below is a list of the local teams who made the playoffs, including their first round opponent.

CLASS 5A

17) East Ascension vs. 16) Southside

30) Lafayette vs. 3) Ponchatoula

22) Sulphur vs. 11) Ouachita Parish

26) Dutchtown vs. 7) Acadiana

CLASS 4A

32) Breaux Bridge vs. 1) Edna Karr

17) DeRidder vs. 16) Eunice

28) John F. Kennedy vs. 5) Westgate

20) North Desoto vs. 13) Rayne

19) Opelousas vs. 14) South Lafourche

26) Beau Chene vs. 7) Cecilia

18) Carencro vs. 15) Belaire

CLASS 3A

25) Kaplan vs. 8) Madison Prep

28) Marksville vs. 5) Church Point

30) McDonogh #35 vs. St. Martinville

19) Iota vs. 14) Brusly

22) Jennings vs. 11) Bogalusa

18) Wossman vs. 15) Erath

31) Richwood vs. 2) Abbeville

CLASS 2A

20) Delcambre vs. 13) Winnfield

30) Northeast vs. 3) General Trass

19) Welsh vs. 14) South Plaquemines

22) Kinder vs. 11) St. Helena College & Career Academy

31) West. St. Mary vs. 2) Loreauville

CLASS 1A

17) East Iberville vs. 16) Arcadia

24) Magnolia School of Excellence vs. 9) Basile

23) Centerville vs. 10) White Castle

18) Gueydan vs. 15) Northwood – Lena

DIVISION II

12) Evangel Christian vs. 5) St. Thomas More

10) De La Salle vs. 7) Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III

1) Lafayette Christian – BYE

9) Catholic High – N.I. vs. 8) Ascension Episcopal

2) Notre Dame – BYE

DIVISION IV

12) St. Edmund vs. 5) Sacred Heart

14) St. Frederick vs. 3) Opelousas Catholic

11) Catholic – P.C. vs. 6) Vermilion Catholic