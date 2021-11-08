Prep football playoff brackets released

LAFAYETTE, La – On Monday, the 2021 high school football playoff brackets were released by the LHSAA.
The LHSAA Prep Classic is on December 10-11 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The LHSAA Select Football Championships for Division I and Division III will be played at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University on December 4th.
Division II and Division IV will play their title games at Cajun Field in Lafayette on December 11.
Below is a list of the local teams who made the playoffs, including their first round opponent.
CLASS 5A
17) East Ascension vs. 16) Southside
30) Lafayette vs. 3) Ponchatoula
22) Sulphur vs. 11) Ouachita Parish
26) Dutchtown vs. 7) Acadiana
CLASS 4A
32) Breaux Bridge vs. 1) Edna Karr
17) DeRidder vs. 16) Eunice
28) John F. Kennedy vs. 5) Westgate
20) North Desoto vs. 13) Rayne
19) Opelousas vs. 14) South Lafourche
26) Beau Chene vs. 7) Cecilia
18) Carencro vs. 15) Belaire
CLASS 3A
25) Kaplan vs. 8) Madison Prep
28) Marksville vs. 5) Church Point
30) McDonogh #35 vs. St. Martinville
19) Iota vs. 14) Brusly
22) Jennings vs. 11) Bogalusa
18) Wossman vs. 15) Erath
31) Richwood vs. 2) Abbeville
CLASS 2A
20) Delcambre vs. 13) Winnfield
30) Northeast vs. 3) General Trass
19) Welsh vs. 14) South Plaquemines
22) Kinder vs. 11) St. Helena College & Career Academy
31) West. St. Mary vs. 2) Loreauville
CLASS 1A
17) East Iberville vs. 16) Arcadia
24) Magnolia School of Excellence vs. 9) Basile
23) Centerville vs. 10) White Castle
18) Gueydan vs. 15) Northwood – Lena
DIVISION II
12) Evangel Christian vs. 5) St. Thomas More
10) De La Salle vs. 7) Teurlings Catholic
DIVISION III
1) Lafayette Christian – BYE
9) Catholic High – N.I. vs. 8) Ascension Episcopal
2) Notre Dame – BYE
DIVISION IV
12) St. Edmund vs. 5) Sacred Heart
14) St. Frederick vs. 3) Opelousas Catholic
11) Catholic – P.C. vs. 6) Vermilion Catholic