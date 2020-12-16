Prep Football: Acadiana area teams look to punch ticket to title game

Three Acadiana area teams will play for a spot in the state finals, this Friday. This week, 5A, 4A, 3A, classifications all feature a team that can extend their season, in the LHSAA State High School Football Playoffs.

In 5A, #1 Acadiana will face off with Destrehan in a rematch of the state title game from a year ago.

In 4A, Carencro takes on Neville, in the semi-finals. They will play that one at the Open Air Cro-Dome.

In 3A, Church Point continues a historic season with a matchup in the semi-finals with Madison Prep, who upset #1 Jennings. The Bears took care of St. James thanks to a defensive performace for the ages.