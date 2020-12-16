Prep Football: Acadiana area teams look to punch ticket to title game

1st and 10

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three Acadiana area teams will play for a spot in the state finals, this Friday. This week, 5A, 4A, 3A, classifications all feature a team that can extend their season, in the LHSAA State High School Football Playoffs.

In 5A, #1 Acadiana will face off with Destrehan in a rematch of the state title game from a year ago.

In 4A, Carencro takes on Neville, in the semi-finals. They will play that one at the Open Air Cro-Dome.

In 3A, Church Point continues a historic season with a matchup in the semi-finals with Madison Prep, who upset #1 Jennings. The Bears took care of St. James thanks to a defensive performace for the ages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar