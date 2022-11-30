Perhaps the biggest game of the night, this Friday during semi-final Friday will be at Teurlings Catholic’s Rebel Field.

The 2nd seeded Rebels host the 6th seeded LCA Knights in a rematch of a week seven matchup that lived up to the hype.

It was a Teurlings win, 21-17. LCA’s JuJuan Johnson threw a few interceptions, and wasn’t able to overcome the turnovers.

While, the Rebels defense was quite impressive, stopping the Knights on many key possessions in the contest.

The Knights’ Johnson needs to play at a high level, and he has up to this point in the post-season, including helping LCA to 70 points against De La Salle in the quarterfinals.

LCA Offensive Coordinator Hunter Landry says JuJuan will be the key to the Knights success.

“We gonna go as he goes. The growth that he shown from his freshman year to last year, he’s continues to lead, he never panics. He stays with the game plan, he trust what we call is going to work. There are times I go up to him, and ask him if he likes the call, and he says coach whatever you call we gonna make it work. I’m good with and he’s gonna execute, that’s the growth I’ve seen in him.”

Meanwhile, Teurlings Catholic and Head Coach Dane Charpentier know it’s gonna be another big time game atmosphere.

Of course, the Rebels have a pretty impressive offense, too. Junior Preston Welch has quarterbacked the TC offense with experience and poise, finding his playmakers and allowing them to get in space. But, what gets overlooked in this matchup may be the play of the Rebels defense.

Teurlings Defensive Coordinator Bart Vitte says, preparation is key for their success.

” We preach fundamentals. Keeping their eyes on their keys. Just trusting the guy next to you to do his job, also. That’s worked for us all season, as far as, us being able to play at a high level we’ve played at. They have playmakers all over the field, starting with the QB JuJuan Johnson. He’s unbelievable! We told our kids, he might be one of the best playmakers in the state. Guys on the outside, too, as a defensive coordinator it’s a tough task. They do a really good job of getting those guys ready and distributing the ball to the different playmakers.”