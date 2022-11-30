Division Two Semi-Finals feature a rematch of a year ago, as the #1 seeded STM Cougars host E.D. White at Cougar Stadium on Friday night.

STM is one of three teams from district 4-4A that have hopes of making it to the dome. LCA and Teurlings play in the other semi-final.

The Cougars beat Madison Prep, 56-34 to advance to the semi-finals, and STM hopes to exact some revenge on the Cardinals for last year’s game.

E.D. White eliminated the Cougars at this stage of the post-season, a year ago!

STM Head Coach Jim Hightower hope turnaround is fair play, and his team’s been tested for moments like this.

“We feel like we’ve been tested, our district schedule was really tough, our non-district schedule really tough. Our kids know what it’s like to battle. We’re expecting to battle for this game, and we’re expected it to be a 4 quarter game, and we have to make more plays than they make. Gotta play solid football, eliminate mistakes, and make big plays. That’s probably the name of the game when it comes down to the semi-finals!””