Notre Dame won its third straight contest with a win over district 5-2A competitor,
Dequincy, 42-3.
The win gives, Coach Louie Cook, and the Pios a 5-3 overall record, and 3-0 record in district.
Just East on I-10, in Rayne… Kaine Guirdry’s Wolves dominated Washington-Marion 43-0. Dylan Judice was 7-13 for 173 yards and 2 TDs.
Other scores from across the state include:
Crowley 45 – Livonia 28
Jennings 49 – Westlake 8
Church Point 40 – Ville Platte 8
Catholic NI 49 – Franklin 12
KLFY News 10 will have all you scores and highlights on Friday starting at 10:15pm. Join us for 1st and Ten after the 10PM News.