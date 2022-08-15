We’re ten days away from the jamborees and the start of the high school football season.

In Crowley, The Notre Dame Pios will scrimmage STM, and then play Lafayette High in the Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field.

There are new faces in key leadership roles for the Pios and Hall of Fame coach Lewis Cook. But, new players is nothing new for Cook.

One of the newest things is the signal callers on both sides of the ball. The defense anchored by Senior safety Tripp Mixon. Coach Cook says, “he didn’t start last season, but he did play in every game.”

On offense, Notre Dame will take orders from Senior quarterback Aidan Mouton. Coach Cook says, “Aidan got late game experience in his junior season.”

Both players believe, one of the great things about this team is a chemistry that translates on and off the field.

Mouton says, “We we are definitely all really good friends, both sides of the ball offense and defense. Receivers to quarterbacks it helps throwing to your friends. really excited for this year Coach Cook says we have a chance to be something special, and all the guys are really excited too.”

Mixon says, “We pretty much, all the seniors are pretty good friends, we all know each other pretty well. So, it is going to be good.”

The Pios open the regular season on Sept. 1st at home vs. Southside.