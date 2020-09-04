Parents urging Governor John Bel Edwards to play high school sports

High school football’s tentative start date continues to hold steady at October 8th for now.

That could change, but it’s all up to Governor John Bel Edwards.

The frustrating thing for Louisiana high school players, coaches, and parents is watching neighboring states Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida starting high school football.

Of the states playing high school football in the fall, Louisiana has the latest start date. Twenty-three states have already started or will start on Friday.

Nearly 21,000 football parents, unhappy with the governor’s position, have joined a Facebook page. Many plan to attend a house committee meeting on education Friday morning in Baton Rouge to voice their displeasure with the state’s high school football at this point.