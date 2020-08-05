Notre Dame Pios eye return to state title game

Football practice continues across Acadiana, as the Notre Dame Pioneers are preparing in hopes of getting back to the state championship after taking home the hardware in 2018.

The Pios have senior leaders with experience on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Parker Seilhan and safety Nick Gautreaux say last year’s earlier-than-expected exit from the playoff in the quarterfinals taught them a lot, but also added motivation to reach the title game in their 2020 campaign.

“Always be ready,” Seilhan says. “You never know when your time is gonna come. It’s my time now I guess.”

“Last season we had a tough loss against Catholic High, but this season I think we’re gonna bounce back,” Gautreaux says. “We have a lot of guys coming back, a lot of starters. I think we’ll do pretty good this year.”

“When you’ve gone all the way, and you come in and think it’s automatically gonna happen,” head coach Louie Cook says. “Sometimes it’s not all bad to sometimes not get the fruits of all our labor. I think that there’s a focus and a hunger that these guys are sensing right now.”