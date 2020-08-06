LHSAA sets “ambitious” new plan for fall sports

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine is thoroughly looking at every option for football season.

The Governor’s decision to remain in phase two for an additional 21 days gave the LHSAA no choice but to delay the start of the fall football season.

Bonine sent out a memo to schools this morning that has October 8th as the intended start date, beginning with week three opponents.

Some options include a six-game regular season with championships happening as scheduled, or a seven or eight-game regular season with delayed state title games.

The LHSAA extended an offer for select schools to play in LHSAA championships for one year. Those select schools will be surveyed to determine whether to accept the offer.

Bonine also mentioned there will probably be fewer teams in the playoffs this season.

With a new date set, Carencro head coach Tony Courville is keeping his team prepared and remaining optimistic in the October 8th start date.

“I want to be 100 percent confident,” Courville says. “In the back of my mind, I am hoping that’s what the right thing is. I know that the leadership in Baton Rouge follows what the governor does. Hopefully things are trending in the right direction right now and it continues to do so. We’re looking forward to the season. I saw what happened with our athletes this past spring when the spring sports got canceled. I saw the hurt in our coaches’ eyes, those kids’ eyes. I don’t want that to happen to ours, for all fall sports.”