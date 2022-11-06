The high school football postseason is set to start on November 10 and the playoff brackets are out.

Non-select brackets:

Division I, Division II, Division III, Division IV

Select brackets:

Division I, Division II, Division III, Division IV

2 local teams are top seeds: Unbeaten Vermilion Catholic is the top seed in the Division IV select side.

Saint Thomas More is the number one seed in Division II select portion of the brackets.

Along with those teams, the following teams have a bye week.

#4 Southside (Division I, non-select)

#3 (Opelousas Division II non-select)

#8 Carencro (Division I select)

#2 Teurlings Catholic (Division II select)

#6 Lafayette Christian (Division II select)

#3 Notre Dame (Division III select)