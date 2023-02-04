Lafayette Christian Academy 4-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson capped off an incredible junior season by setting a championship record with 585 total yards and 5 touchdowns.

On Saturday, Johnson was surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and coaches for his commitment ceremony…picked between LSU, Colorado, and Florida.

Prior to Johnson’s official commitment…former LCA head coach Trev Faulk and current LCA head coach Hunter Landry shared their thoughts about Ju’Juan Johnson’s character.

“The thing that makes Ju’Juan truly truly special in my eye would be his character. He does things the right way…on the field and off the field,” Faulk says.

Landry adds: “He makes my job easier because I can give him the sheet of paper…and he’ll go run practice…he’ll go run the weight room.”

After sharing some emotional stories next to his family members…Johnson made his long-awaited decision.

Johnson is thrilled to get the opportunity to play under coach Deion Sanders for the Colorado Buffaloes

“It’s fantastic to have a dude that’s the greatest of all time…got the gold jacket and all to prove it. it’s a good thing to have a coach right there knowing I’m going over there for that position. also, him being a coach that plays people on both sides like Travis Hunter. that was the deciding factor for me.”