NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) – The LCA Knights looking to be Division III state champions for the fifth year in a row.

Standing in their way was a familiar foe the St. Charles Comets. This is the third time these two teams faced off in the championship game.

The third time was the charm for the Comets. LCA’s drive for five comes up short, as they fall 32-27 to St. Charles.

Click the video for highlights and postgame reaction from the Knights.