LCA aiming for third straight state title

The LCA Knights are competing in the Division III state championship at Cajun Field on Saturday.

The Knights are aiming for a third straight state title against the St. Charles Catholic Comets.

LCA is in pretty familiar territory. The Knights are 11-1 on the season. They first knew they had a championship-caliber team after their only loss against Acadiana, falling 27-13.

“Even though we lost a tough one there, I felt like I knew at that point looking back at this game, we’re gonna be way better than we were coming into this one just because of how physical it was and their style of play,” head coach Jacarde Carter says. “They’re champions over there.”

“We played hard,” senior quarterback Errol Rogers Jr. says. “Defense played hard. They kept us up the whole game. After that, coach talked to us. Most of us were mad because we knew we could have won the game. We knew that after that.”