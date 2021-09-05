Lafayette beats Ascension Episcopal in overtime thriller, 30-23

LAFAYETTE – After a quiet first quarter, explosive plays were the name of the game as Ascension Episcopal took on Lafayette Saturday.

The Blue Gators put three points on the board with a field goal in the first quarter, then quarterback Cade Dardar added to it with a deep touchdown pass to Britt Campbell to take the 10-0 lead over the Lions.

Campbell also had an interception, picking off Grayson Saunier.

With seconds left until half, Saunier launched a rocket to Reno Toca who grabbed it in the endzone for a touchdown.

In overtime, Lafayette wins 30-23 to go 1-0 on the season.