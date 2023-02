LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jacarde Carter confirmed to News 10 that he will be the new head coach for Northside High School.

The Northside High graduate was the defensive coordinator for the Vikings last year, and before that, he was the head coach at Lafayette Christian Academy.

As Knights head coach, Carter was 22-2 which included 2 state titles in 2 seasons.

Northside was 3-8 last year and winless in district play.