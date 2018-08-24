LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Blue Gators were the first on the board at the Iron Man Jamboree Thursday Night.

Cole Simon and Ethan Leoni locked up as Leoni ran into the end zone.

The Knights answer right back, Zachary Clement threw to Victor Dupuis, the extra point was good and LCA took the lead 7-6.

The Knights don't stop there and end up taking this one with a final score 27-13.

Catholic High New Iberia and Vermilion Catholic went scoreless until the second half when QB Trenayvian Amos keeps it and takes it all the way down the field.

The Panthers go for the two point conversion and miss it, making it a 6-0 game.

Amos throws one deep when the eagles intercept it.

Vermilion scores on the next possession and takes the game with a final score of 7-6.