HIGHLIGHTS | Jamborees kick off 2021 high school football season

The 2021 high school football season kicked off with the 69th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field, along with other jamborees around Acadiana.
THURSDAY SCORES:
- St. Martinville 25, Lafayette 17
- Carencro 12, Cecilia 10
- Acadiana 7, Notre Dame 0
- Loreauville 10, NISH 6
- Iota 21, Eunice 6
FRIDAY SCORES:
- Breaux Bridge 8, Northside 0
- Teurlings 21, Southside 7
- St. Thomas More 35, Comeaux 0
- Zachary 12, Lafayette Christian Academy 6
- John Curtis 39, Jennings 6
- Church Point 27, Erath 6