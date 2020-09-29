Highland Baptist postpones first game

Highland Baptist has postponed its first game against Grand Lake due to COVID-19 concerns.

One player and one coach tested positive.

The team will remain quarantined and hopes to play its first game on October 9th against St. Ed’s.

