Highland Baptist postpones first game

Highland Baptist has postponed its first game against Grand Lake due to COVID-19 concerns.
One player and one coach tested positive.
The team will remain quarantined and hopes to play its first game on October 9th against St. Ed’s.
by: Madeline Adams, KLFYPosted: / Updated:
Highland Baptist has postponed its first game against Grand Lake due to COVID-19 concerns.
One player and one coach tested positive.
The team will remain quarantined and hopes to play its first game on October 9th against St. Ed’s.