We are down to the semis of high school football with the next stop being the Superdome.

Seven local teams had a chance to advance and play for a championship.

The scores are below (courtesy, The Daily Advertiser)

Division I Select

Brother Martin 55, Carencro 24

John Curtis Christian 24, Baton Rouge Catholic 21

Division II Select

Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 46

St. Thomas More 38, E.D. White 7

Division III Select

Dunham 35, University (Lab) 28

St. Charles Catholic 17, NDHS 10

Division IV Select

Ouachita Christian 42, Ascension Catholic 14

Vermilion Catholic 41, St. Martin’s 7

Division I Non-Select

Destrehan 21, Westgate 6

Division II Non-Select

Lutcher 35, West Feliciana 21

North DeSoto 38, Iowa 9

Division III Non-Select

Many 32, St. James 13

Union Parish 28, Amite 8

Division IV Non-Select

Homer 38, Mangham 18

Oak Grove 48, Haynesville 7