It’s Back! The High School Football season is back, thanks to the start of the Kiwanis Jamboree on Thursday.

12 teams from across Acadiana played at Cajun Field in the 71st edition of this event.

Game one featured Comeaux vs. Breaux Bridge, then Notre Dame and Carencro met in the second game of the evening.

Breaux Bridge, and Carencro both won their respective games.

And, finally cross town rivals, STM and Acadiana locked horns to play in the final pre-season game of the first day of the competition.

Friday marks the next six, that will play at Cajun Field. It starts with Northside and Lafayette, then St. Martinville and Southside play in the middle game, and finally the nightcap, Teurlings takes on Cecilia.

The regular season starts on August 31st for some teams and Sept. 1st, for the majority of the teams.