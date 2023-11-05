The 2023 High school football playoff brackets are out.
Undefeated Saint Thomas More (Division II select) and undefeated Vermilion Catholic (Division IV select) received number-one seeds in their respective brackets and a first-round bye.
The following teams have also earned a first-round bye:
Division I select 8-seed Acadiana
Division II select 3-seed Lafayette Christian Academy
Division II select 7-seed Teurlings
Division III select 5-seed Catholic New Iberia
Division IV select 8-seed Opelousas Catholic
Division II non-select 2-seed Cecilia
The complete brackets are below:
Select
Division I Division II Division III Division IV
Non-Select
Division I Division II Division III Division IV
The state championships will be held on December 7-9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.