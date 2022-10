Week seven’s local high school football slate was highlighted by Teurlings visiting LCA.

The Rebels would score In the final minute of the game to beat the Knights 21-17.

In Maurice, the Westgate Tigers rebounded after losing to Teurlings.

They defeated North Vermilion 39-7.

Be sure to watch the highlights of all of the big Friday night games on 1st & 10, Friday night at 10:15 p.m.