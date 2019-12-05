Heading into the Class 5A semifinal undefeated, Acadiana still focused on going 1-0

The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams are preparing to host the Class 5A semifinal on Friday against the Zachary Broncos.

The Broncos came into Bill Dotson Stadium last season and beat the Rams to advance to the 2018 semifinal.

In 2019, the Rams have won in convincing fashion all season, outscoring their opponents 656-205.

All of that is in the past though. His undefeated team is 13-0 on the season, but head Coach Matt McCullough keeps the focus on the game ahead.

“The goal has been to be 1-0 every week,” McCullough says. “They’ve been doing a good job of preparing. We’ve done a good job of understanding how important the practice is on the Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We prepare well, so it will allow us to play well on the Friday.”

“We stay hungry, no matter who it is or who we play,” senior quarterback Keontae Williams says. “The reason we put up numbers like that is because we prepare the right way. It doesn’t matter, any team that you play. If don’t prepare right, you couldn’t put up numbers.”