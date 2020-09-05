GAME ON: LHSAA reaffirms plan to start football Oct. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud News) – Friday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced high school football was returning, sending shock waves across the Capital City.

Gregory Hart is the father of a Catholic High School football player. He said, the announcement has been a long time coming.

“I’m extremely excited, relief more than anything because you really want the kids to play” said Hart.

Tara High School was back on the field, Friday, hours after LHSAA made the announcement.

“They been thinking about it all year long, waiting on that decision. So whenever I sent them the message in the group message today you know I got a good bit of likes a good bit of yes sir we ready let’s get it” said Hansoni Holland, Head Coach for Tara High School’s football team.

Although parents were excited for the return of high school sports. They said, there are still some concerns about their kids playing contact sports in the middle of a pandemic.

“That was the biggest thing for the leaders. You know safety was the first and foremost, most important thing to everyone” said Hart.

“We just trying to adhere to all of those responsibilities to make sure not only ourselves, but our student athletes are safe” said Holland.

As teams gear up for their highly anticipated season. People say, it will be good to be back under those Friday night lights.

“I want everyone to know who the new Tara football team is going to be” said Holland.

“I just want to see them on the field more than anything, I know it’s going to be awesome” said Hart.