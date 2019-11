Four local teams earn top seeds in high school football playoff brackets

Four area schools are number one seeds in the LHSAA playoff brackets released Sunday morning.

Acadiana is the top seed in Class 5A. St. Thomas More earned the number one spot in Division II playoffs. Lafayette Christian Academy is the number one team in Division III. Vermilion Catholic is the top team in Division IV.

CLASS 5A:

No. 1 Acadiana (vs. No. 32 Benton)

No. 25 Southside (at No. 8 Airline)

No. 27 Comeaux (at No. 6 Slidell)

CLASS 4A:

No. 5 Carencro (vs. No. 28 Salmen)

No. 6 Breaux Bridge (vs. No. 27 South Terrebonne)

No. 9 Eunice (vs. No. 24 Plaquemine)

No. 10 Westgate (vs. No. 23 Livonia)

No. 21 Rayne (at No. 12 Northwood – Shreveport)

No. 25 North Vermilion (at No. 8 Bastrop)

No. 30 Cecilia (at No. 3 Edna Karr)

CLASS 3A:

No. 7 Church Point (vs. No. 26 Frederick A. Douglas)

No. 14 Iota (vs. No. 19 Wossman)

No. 15 Kaplan (vs. No. 18 Bossier)

No. 21 St. Martinville (at No. 12 Union Parish)

No. 25 Erath (at No. 8 Marksville)

No. 31 Crowley (at No. 2 Sterlington)

CLASS 2A:

No. 20 Loreauville (at No. 13 Lake Arthur)

No. 21 Welsh (at No. 12 Franklin)

No. 26 Port Barre (at No. 7 Pine)

CLASS 1A:

No. 5 Centerville (BYE)

No. 10 Basile (vs. No. 23 Lincoln Prep)

No. 15 Gueydan (vs. No. 18 Delhi)

No. 20 North Central (at No. 13 East Beauregard)

DIVISION II:

No. 1 St. Thomas More (BYE)

No. 7 Teurlings Catholic (vs. No. 10 Parkview Baptist)

DIVISION III:

No. 1 Lafayette Christian (BYE)

No. 2 Notre Dame (BYE)

No. 7 Catholic – New Iberia (vs. No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas)

No. 8 Ascension Episcopal (vs. No. 9 Holy Savior Menard)

DIVISION IV: