First day of prep football practice provides step toward normalcy

Another step toward normalcy on Monday as Louisiana high school football teams moved on from weights and conditioning to practice.

Programs got the green light to wear helmets, work on ball handling exchange drills, along with 7-on-7 intrasquad. However, no contact drills were allowed, and COVID-19 safety precautions still have to be enforced.

For Jacarde Carter and his LCA Knights, the preparation continues for a four-peat after winning state the past three seasons, even if that preparation looks different.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we finally get to go out there and do some drills although it won’t be the norm,” Carter says. “We’re able to pass and catch. We’ll still be able to do some of the drills we usually do. We’ll have some good mental work today.”

“It feels good to be able to do it,” Knights senior quarterback Ryan Roberts says. “We’re excited to go out there and actually throw the ball around and get that connection down. We just got to continue to work hard and prepare as if we were going to play tomorrow so that we’re ready and always ready to go.”

The Southside High roster is filled with seniors, 26 to be exact. All of them are anxiously awaiting this fall.

Dillon Monette is one Shark entering his final season. Despite the challenges this off-season brought in terms of preparing through the pandemic, he’s excited to be back with his teammates.

“I just want to have fun this year,” Monette says. “It’s my last year. I want to have a blast with my team. I want to have one more season with them. I came here as a sophomore and met a lot of new friends. I at least want to go far with them.”

“We’re telling them we’re going to have a season,” Sharks head coach Josh Fontenot says. “We just don’t know when that is. That’s the only thing we can do. We just have to keep working and try not to overdo it because we don’t have an end in sight. We just know there is going to be a season. That’s what we’re telling them.”