LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Saturday the LCA Knights compete for five straight state championships.

That feat has only been accomplished by John Curtis in the state of Louisiana.

It won’t be a cake walk for the Knights though. LCA head coach Trev Faulk says the Comets and Knights have varying styles. LCA needs to take advantage of every opportunity in this game.

Click the video the hear more from Coach Faulk.