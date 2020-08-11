Comeaux building strength in the trenches

For the Comeaux Spartans, the offensive line will play a pivotal role in the team’s success.

Last season’s star quarterback Tre Harris is now a Louisiana Tech Bulldog, so junior Sean Malveaux is taking over in his first season starting at quarterback.

The Spartans boast a hefty run game, so paving the way for the ground and air game is a task the o-linemen are getting very well prepared for.

“If I had to say there was a strength to this team, it’s definitely going to be our o-line,” head coach Doug Dotson says. “We got the plow horses up front. If we don’t have them, it’s hard to win football games.”

“We’re going to be very important,” senior offensive guard Jacob Simon says. “We got couple of young guys that got strength. Just gotta get the mental aspect right. Like he said, trenches always win the game.”