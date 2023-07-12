One of the benchmarks of the high school football off-season is the “Air it Out” STM 7-ON-7 Tournament.

There are 36 teams participating in this year’s event, that last two days. They compete in a round robin style event and then enter bracket play.

St. Martinville and Catholic High NI both played extremely well, and made it to the finals of the small school division.

SMSH beat CNI by the count of 20-7. Tigers Head Coach Vincent Derouen says if the scoreboard is on, we are all in.

“We competing! They keeping score so we want to win. And, the kids are excited because they get to play against a team other than themselves. ”

Catholic High Coach Matt Desormeaux says this event continues a successful summer, the Panthers are having so far.

“Feels like we are having a great summer so far. We have a talented group and we have a chance to keep getting better if we work, and get better each day!”

On Thursday, the event continues at Cougar Stadium with 16 “bigger schools” that being Class 4A and 5A.

Games begin at 4:30pm.