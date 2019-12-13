Acadiana Rams leave for state championship

Live Now
Acadiana High School’s football team is on there way to the state championship.

The Scott Fire Department was there to send them off and shot this video as the team headed to New Orleans Friday morning.

For the first time since 2014, the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams are headed back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to compete for the Class 5A state football championship after defeating the Zachary Broncos, 21-14, Friday in the semifinals.

KLFY’s Madeline Anderson will be at the game and will have live coverage on Saturday at 6pm and 10pm.

