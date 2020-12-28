Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams in search of sixth football title

Acadiana High is one win away from becoming the champions of class 5A District 3 and collecting their sixth title.

“We’re excited to get to this point. Of course with all the circumstance of this year with all these things that we, that these kids had to endure. I’m proud of this group. You know to get back to this opportunity and get a chance to win another state championship,” says head football coach Matt McCullough.

The Wreckin’ Rams have 10 wins on the year.

Their only blemish was against Catholic High of Baton Rouge.

After that Acadiana won their last five games with out scoring their opponents 164-33.

“Did a good job after that game fixing things on both sides of the ball,” McCullough explains.

Opposing Acadiana is the Alexandria Senior High Trojans.

This is the first time ASH has reached the title game

“They’re a tough team. They play extremely hard. Offensively they have a quarterback that has been a three-year starter. They’ve got some good running backs and good receivers. They do a good job upfront. they have some good o-lineman. Defensively they are a little young but they play extremely hard and they have played really well the last few weeks defensively,” Matt McCullough says.

“I know they’ll be keying on the veer. Everybody is trying to stop the veer. I know like the fakes and stuff. I’ll have to do fakes to pull some of them away so we can break plays,” notes Acadiana Quarterback Jeremiah Brown.

The team says the keys to victory are play physically and execute their gameplan.

Matt McCullough says, “Well the biggest thing is the turnover battle and just playing hard and fast and physical.”

Brown adds: “coming out we gotta execute”

“Fast, physical, and just do what we gotta do,” is what Acadiana High defensive lineman Cameron George believes.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m in Natchitoches.