Acadiana advances to the Dome with 21-14 win over Zachary

For the first time in a long time, a school was able to host the state championship at its home stadium. That was an opportunity that the St. Thomas More Cougars took advantage of as they hosted the Division II state championship, winning the title 58-10.

"Top to bottom, I thought our kids played hard," head coach Jim Hightower says. "I thought we had a great week of preparation. Our coaches did a great job putting a gameplan together. The kids went out and executed it. I'm really proud of the effort."