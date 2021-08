Cecilia won this year’s Crying Towel, as games for the 69th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree kick off on Thursday.

12 teams will play in the two day event held at Cajun Field.

Thursday’s lineup looks like this:

St. Martinville vs. Lafayette – 6PM

Carencro vs. Cecilia

Notre Dame vs. Acadiana

On Friday these six teams will face off at Cajun Field

Breaux Bridge vs. Northside – 6PM

Southside vs. Teurlings

St. Thomas More vs. Comeaux