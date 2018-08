67th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree awards the 2018 Crying Towel

Does your coach tell a good sob story?

There were a handful of great story tellers at the annual Crying Towel News Conference during this YEAR'S 67TH ANNUAL KIWANIS JAMBOREE.



SIX GAMES, THREE ON THURSDAY AND THREE ON FRIDAY... KICKING OFF THE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON...

ALL THE TEAMS REPRESENTED AT THE ANNUAL CRYING TOWEL EVENT, ON TUESDAY...

IT WAS NEWCOMER, DUNHAM HIGH, AND COACH NEIL WEINER HAD EVERYONE IN STICHES... AND

EARNED HIS 1ST CRYING TOWEL VICTORY, saying "LAST YEAR WE HAD A QUARTERBACK HE WAS REALLY GOOD HE WAS REALLY BIG AND A MATTER OF FACT HE SIGNED WITH UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AS A DEFENSIVE LINEMAN SO HIGH SCHOOL QUARTERBACK IN 2A FOOTBALL AT 265 POUNDS THAT'S A PRETTY IMPORTANT GUY TO HAVE BUT YOU KNOW RIGHT AT THE END OF THE NINE WEEKS HE WAS STRUGGLING IN MATH AND OUR PRINCIPAL SAID "HEY IF BIG MIKE DOESN'T PASS MATH THEN WE ARE NOT GOING TO LET HIM PLAY THE REST OF THE SEASON SO OUR COACHES WE'RE PRETTY WORRIED AND I CONVINCED HER TO LET ME GIVE THE MATH TEST WINK WINK RIGHT SO WE BROUGHT MIKE INTO THE COACHES OFFICE GAVE HIM A MARKER AND PUT HIM ON THE BOARD AND SAID "ALRIGHT MIKE YOU GOT ONE QUESTION AND ONE QUESTION ONLY. "TWO PLUS TWO" AND HE LOOKED AT ME LIKE REALLY THAT'S IT. SO HE GETS ON THE BOARD TWO PLUS TWO EQUALS FOUR AND BEFORE I COULD TELL HIM CONGRATULATIONS OUR DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR SAYS COACH GIVE HIM ANOTHER CHANCE PLEASE GIVE HIM ANOTHER CHANCE ."”



MEANWHILE, THE RUNDOWN FOR THE 67TH ANNUAL KIWANIS JAMBOREE, GOES AS FOLLOWS!

THREE GAMES ON THURSDAY STARTING AT 6PM.

TEURLINGS AND ST. MARTINVILLE, CARENCRO AND NOTRE DAME, AND STM VS. ACADIANA...

And on Friday, three more games featuring northside-lafayette, dunham-cecilia, and breaux bridge-comeaux.