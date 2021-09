Southside opens district 3-5A play with a win over Barbe, 42-35.

This back and forth affair started fast, as Southside had 14 points before the offense even took the field.

The win improves the Sharks record to 2-2 on the season. Barbe drops to 1-3!

In other area action: Westgate beat St. Martinville, 39-21.

And Delcambre beat Catholic High New Iberia, 21-14 in overtime.

