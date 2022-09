Thursday, High School football got the regular season underway.

Here are scores from the night’s action:

Notre Dame 21 – Southside 13

Rayne 39 – Beau Chene 0

Northwest 21 – Northside 15

Lafayette 56 – H.L. Bourgeois 7

Highland Baptist 20 – Houma Christian 14

Sulphur 42 – Washington Marion 8

