LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) -- A Lafayette woman was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in a hit-and-run incident that happened in Downtown Lafayette in 2017, according to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry.

After four days of trial and five hours of deliberation, a Lafayette Parish twelve-person jury found Nataja Portalis guilty of attempted second-degree murder of Mary Collins and guilty of aggravated battery of Clarissa Collins.