ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) – The No. 3 St. Martinville Tigers hosted the No. 7 Union Parish Farmers in the Class 3A semifinal.

The Farmers have eliminated the Tigers the last two postseasons, so St. Martinville was looking to end the streak.

Union Parish running back Trey Holley, who has offers from numerous Power Five schools, scored four touchdowns in the first half.

The Farmers went on to win, eliminating St. Martinville for the third year in a row.

