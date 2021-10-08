1st and 10: Week 6, 2021

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Stability for the rice market is being threatened in the Caribbean. Louisiana and the U.S. export more long-grain milled rice to Haiti than anywhere else in the world.

A rice producer in Crowley told News 10 what challenges they are facing because of Haiti's disasters and unrest. Supreme Rice admitted the security for their Haiti exports has deteriorated for years, but the last three months have especially impacted them.