LAFAYETTE Parish (KLFY) -- Residents have been coming in and out of polling places like the one behind me to cast their ballots. The candidates, Patricia Lanier and Kayla Menard Reaux. Both women have different visions for Youngsville.

"My slogan is 'Geaux with Reaux' and I want the citizens of Youngsville to know that I am here for them, and I will always be a voice,” Kayla Menard Reaux said.