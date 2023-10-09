ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– The Acadiana high school football season has less than a month remaining in the regular season.

With each week, teams from across all parishes are making their claim to district crowns. As the race to the playoffs continued in Week 6 of the 2023 high school football season, many teams continued their dominance. Nine different matchups from Week 6 saw teams scoring 40 or more points. More scoring only results in more nominees for 1st and 10 Top Plays.

Each week, the KLFY News 10 Sports Team will nominate four of the best plays from our 1st and 10 high school football show. Voting begins Monday morning and closes Thursday evening. You can tune into Passe Sports on Friday morning to see which nominee wins 1st and 10 Play of the Week honors.

2023 Top Plays Winners:

Week 1: Cecilia QB Diesel Solari Returns Opening Kick for 99 Yard Touchdown

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Week 2: Notre Dame QB Jackson Link finds Jacob Trahan for a Pios Touchdown

Week 3: St. Thomas More Special Teams Recovers Onside Kick

Week 4: STM RB Hutch Swilley Rushing Touchdown

Week 5: Notre Dame FB Ben Rosinski Catch and Run