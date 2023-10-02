ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Clear skies returned to the Acadiana area for Week 5 of the Acadiana high school football season.

As we approach the midway point of the season, we are starting to see which teams will be in contention for a state championship appearance at Caesars Superdome. Every play counts, especially when it comes to 1st and 10 Top Plays. The KLFY News 10 Sports team continues our search for the 1st and 10 Play of the Year following an electric Week 5.

Each week, the KLFY News 10 Sports Team will nominate four of the best plays from our 1st and 10 high school football show. Voting begins Monday morning and closes Thursday evening. You can tune into Passe Sports on Friday morning to see which nominee wins 1st and 10 Play of the Week honors.

2023 Top Plays Winners:

Week 1: Cecilia QB Diesel Solari Returns Opening Kick for 99 Yard Touchdown

Week 2: Notre Dame QB Jackson Link finds Jacob Trahan for a Pios Touchdown

Week 3: St. Thomas More Special Teams Recovers Onside Kick

Week 4: STM RB Hutch Swilley Rushing Touchdown