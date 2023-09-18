ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Week 3 of the Acadiana high school football season saw an influx of cross-state matchups. Many Acadiana area teams matched up against some of the toughest competition that New Orleans has to offer. This week, the KLFY News 10 Sports team continues our search for the 1st and 10 Play of the Year on 1st and 10 Top Plays.

Each week, the KLFY News 10 Sports Team will nominate four of the best plays from our 1st and 10 high school football show. Voting begins Monday morning and closes Thursday evening. You can tune into Passe Sports on Friday morning to see which nominee wins 1st and 10 Play of the Week honors.

2023 Top Plays Winners:

Week 1: Cecilia QB Diesel Solari Returns Opening Kick for 99 Yard Touchdown

Week 2: Notre Dame QB Jackson Link finds Jacob Trahan for a Pios Touchdown